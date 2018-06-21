Police: Indianapolis man admits to beating his mother to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of beating his mother to death with his bare hands.

Around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of East 20th Street, where they found a woman dead. According to court records, when police interviewed 34-year-old Gabriel Bassey at police headquarters, he fully confessed to killing his mother.

The suspect even called 911 on himself and told dispatchers he killed his mother during a fight.

Officers quickly showed up to Bassey’s home and found Patricia Bassey, 54, dead on the living room floor.

According to the affidavit, “(Gabriel) became enraged with his mother after she slapped him during an argument the night before.” Bassey then detailed how he, “Shoved his mother onto the sofa and began hitting her in the face… when she fell to the floor face down he continued to assault her.”

Neighbors in the adjoining condos say they didn’t hear any signs of an assault, during which court documents show Gabriel told police he repeatedly kicked his mom in the torso.

Court records claim, “The assault concluded when Gabriel finally realized what he was doing to his mother, stopped and went upstairs to bed… leaving his mother face down but breathing.”

When he woke up on Wednesday the suspect said he, “Found his mother was in the same position she was the night before, but she was not breathing.”

“This issue is one that does not discriminate,” said Catherine O’Connor with the Julian Center.

O’Connor says while most people think of domestic violence between a husband and wife, crimes involving children and parents are also common.

A search of police records doesn’t show any prior domestic violence history involving the suspect, but O’Connor says there are often warning signs before violence turns deadly.

“I hope big picture folks realize this is a problem that belongs to all of us. They likely know someone in a situation where they need help,” said O’Connor. “Everyone plays a role in trying to stop it. This is something is important for every member of this community. Everyone has a role to play.”

The suspect remains in jail without bond.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.

In the meantime, anyone who needs help dealing with domestic violence can contact 211.