Northwest Indiana man honored for helping officer in danger

Posted 4:26 pm, June 21, 2018, by

HAMMOND, Ind. — A man is being honored for helping to subdue a motorist who was grappling with a police officer during a northwest Indiana traffic stop.

Police in Hammond released a screen grab from police dashcam video showing the June 1 struggle. Police say Officer Daniel Sangkaratana stopped the SUV following reports a man had attempted to abduct girls, but the motorist got out and then started to reach under the SUV’s driver’s seat.

Police say Sangkaratana grabbed him and they struggled for the officer’s gun. Forty-eight-year-old Patrick Baum of Hammond was driving by, saw the officer in danger and helped Sangkaratana subdue the man until other officers arrived. Baum says he “just ran in there and did what anyone should do.”

Baum was honored this week with an award for bravery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s