Meijer fuel mix-up sidelines small business owner in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A Franklin business owner says he has been impacted by the recent Meijer gas mix-up.

Last week, customers who thought they were filling up with diesel fuel were actually putting unleaded gas into their vehicles, which can cause serious engine damage.

For John Nelson, the summer season is prime time for homeowners to get rid of the trees they don’t want; and he’s in the business of doing just that.

“This is rush season,” said Nelson, who has been removing trees on his own for almost a year. He says he averages about 15 calls a week, for jobs netting him a couple hundred bucks up to several thousand dollars.

“It fluctuates,” said Nelson, “the dry weeks we get more calls.”

But his diesel-powered work truck is now dead, idling at the shop after hauled away on a wrecker. Nelson said he got mixed up gas at the Franklin Meijer store at 2390 North Morton Street.

“It’s my personal truck too,” said Morton, “I’m stuck at home, I can’t take my family anywhere, I can’t go do anything.”

In a statement, Meijer says that around 50 customers may have been affected, but so far has received only nine claims. Meijer has apologized for the inconvenience.

After our interview, Nelson says he learned the grocery store chain has lined him up with a suitable rental truck for as long as he needs it while repairs are made.

“Best case, they hold true to their word, they fix the truck, they replace the entire fuel system,” said Nelson.

We also reached out to Meijer’s fuel distributor, which Meijer said was responsible for the mix-up, but so far haven’t heard a response. A representative for Meijer says the distributor would ultimately be responsible for any repairs.

Meijer says impacted customers would have purchased the contaminated diesel fuel between Wednesday, June 9 at 12:00 p.m. and Friday, June 15 at 12:00 p.m. Customers who purchased unleaded Premium, Regular, or Mid-Grade fuels were not impacted. If you think you may have purchased the contaminated diesel, you can call 1-800-543-3704.