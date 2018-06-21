First central Indiana baby box to be installed at Decatur Township Fire Department

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – It’s a first for central Indiana and a refuge for abandoned babies.

The Decatur Township Fire Department is installing Marion County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box at Station Number 74.

There are currently two other fire stations in Indiana equipped with safe haven baby boxes – Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department in LaPorte County and Woodburn Fire Department in Allen County

This installation in Marion County comes after the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law which allows fire stations that are staffed 24 hours to install baby boxes. The law officially goes into effect July 1, and it also expands Indiana’s Safe Haven Law,

The Safe Haven Law allows people to anonymously surrender their newborn without fear of prosecution.

Two babies have been surrendered at the LaPorte fire station in the last seven months; the most recent baby was surrendered in April.

Safe Haven Baby Box Inc. is a non-profit founded by firefighter and paramedic Monica Kelsey.

Kelsey was abandoned as an infant and is committed to installing more baby boxes across the state. It costs roughly $10,000 to install a baby box

They are equipped with alarm systems to notify 911 immediately. They also have heating and cooling features and lock as soon as the baby is placed inside.