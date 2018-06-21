Local immigration attorney headed to help families for free at the border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A local immigration attorney is headed to the border. She says she couldn't sit back and watch what was happening, knowing she has the skill set to help. So, she plans to go and offer free legal services to families in Texas.

Sarah Burrow has been an immigration attorney for 14 years. She says there are plenty of families to help right here in central Indiana, but with more than 2,000 children separated from their families at the border, she says it's time to take her skills to Texas.

She's a mom of 10-year-old triplets first. But, her work as an immigration attorney caused her family life and passion to collide the moment she heard children were being separated from their families and being kept in camps.

"Thought to myself at that moment while my heart is at the border while I'm physically in Indiana and with my own children and since then my heartache for what's happening there has just gotten louder and louder," Burrow said.

Sarah says she knew the next step was to leave her own family who fights for immigration causes right along with her and head to the border.

"I have always told them if I'm going to be away from you it's because I'm doing something really meaningful. So even when I'm at the office 8 to 5 they understand I make that choice because I feel like I have a duty to help the immigrant community here and in other parts of the country."

Sarah has contacted two agencies in Texas to head out the week of July 1.

"I mean I've spent my entire adult life gaining knowledge and becoming as much of an expert as possible in the field of immigration and so I don't want to not apply that to this situation," Sarah said.

Both facilities are at capacity with volunteers during the week she plans to go but she's willing to do it all.

"I will also go to bus stations and try to collect biographic information in an effort to reunite families. I'll do office work. I'll go on coffee runs for other attorneys, whatever is needed."

So far, Sarah says as far as she knows she's the only local attorney planning to make the trip, but she's heard from people all over the country willing to help out for free.