LIVE BLOG: Storms prompt severe weather warnings in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Strong storms prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Thursday in Indiana.
The biggest threats with these storms are damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.
Follow our live blog below for the latest information and download the Indy Weather Authority app to stay up to date.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parke and Vermillion County until 7:15pm EDT. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/g4A0TnJFw0
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
@ruoffmusicenter Update: 6:30 PM – Tickets Gates Open 7:00 PM – KT Tunstall 7:45 PM – Better Than Ezra 9:00 PM – Barenaked Ladies Heavy rain has moved out of Hamilton County. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/b70KyDWcQo
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
The @indyindians game will start on time. Another round of t-storms may move through downtown this evening. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/RDmAPwgTHU
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
Looking good in Hamilton County for at least the next two hours. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/hULdXvfqE4
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
A good soaking right now for Parke County. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/ahrRMeiyd3
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
NWSIndianapolis: We are looking for high wind and hail reports from Parke and Vermillion counties in west central Indiana please. https://t.co/krvm00EY4P #INwx #nwsind pic.twitter.com/DQcjh1cbnl
— Shane Booker (@shanebooker) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
NWS has Expired a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parke & Vermillion Counties until 07:15 PM #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/GPnocuhLv9
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
We still have a couple of areas of heavy rain across the state. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/ZxpHri1s0L
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 21, 2018
LikeLike
Heavy rain is moving though Indianapolis. Heavy rain will limit visibility and cause flash flooding. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/oWabgP1gcx
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 22, 2018
LikeLike
The heaviest rain is now in eastern Marion County. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/Qq4qKUZmaF
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 22, 2018
LikeLike
The @indyindians are in a rain delay. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/8jAM4GOS40
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 22, 2018
LikeLike
Heavy rain is moving northeast across the state. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/bLUWh0wLoY
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 22, 2018
LikeLike
Heavy rain is now moving in east central Indiana. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/lhuNLPOrjA
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 22, 2018
LikeLike
Heavy rain is now moving into east central Indiana. #inwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority @WJJK1045 @ENeRGY939Indy pic.twitter.com/Uxxvo1k4GC
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) June 22, 2018
LikeLike
LikeLike