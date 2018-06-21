× IACS wants help finding person responsible for dumping bodies of 3 dogs in east side alley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is asking the community to help find the person responsible for dumping the bodies of three dogs in a near east side alley.

The animal shelter says the bodies were discovered in the 1300 block of Oakland Ave.

According to IACS, all the dogs were in various states of decomposition and due to the conditions of their bodies, it’s not yet known how they died.

“Our concern isn’t just finding out what happened to these dogs,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director for IACS. “We also want to make sure other animals are not in danger, and that someone is held accountable.”

IACS says the person responsible for the deaths of these dogs could face charges of animal neglect, a class A misdemeanor. He or she could also be cited under several municipal codes including Sec. 531-401, which carries a fine up to $2,500.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).