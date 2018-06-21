I-70 westbound closed near Plainfield after crash involving multiple semi trucks

Posted 11:06 am, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:08PM, June 21, 2018

Image from INDOT

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A crash involving multiple semi trucks blocked all lanes of I-70 westbound near Plainfield Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police and INDOT, four semi trucks crashed into one another. Westbound I-70 traffic was being taken off at State Road 267 so it could re-enter on the other side of the crash.

By 1 p.m., traffic was moving through the area, although drivers were still experiencing slowdowns.