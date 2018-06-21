× Goodwill employees sue after camera found in bathroom, allegedly recorded by sex offender

FISHERS, Ind. — A lawsuit by five employees of Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana says the organization failed to protect them from a man accused of recording bathroom videos at a Fishers store.

The Indianapolis Star reports the lawsuit Tuesday says Goodwill didn’t use “reasonable care” in hiring Ritchie Lee Hodges. Prosecutors say the registered sex offender in 2012 was convicted of child pornography and voyeurism for using a hidden camera in a bathroom in Boone County.

According to court documents, 14 employees had their restroom activities recorded by Hodges, including three minors. Police say Hodges began the bathroom recordings in December 2017 and stopped in February 2018, when a manager discovered his phone.

Goodwill spokeswoman Cindy Graham released the following statement in regards to the lawsuit:

“The safety and well-being of our current employees, clients and customers is paramount. As soon as Goodwill was made aware of allegations of an incident that occurred at our Allisonville Road store, we contacted the Fishers Police Department. Goodwill cooperated fully with the investigation, which was coordinated by Fishers Police and the Hamilton County Metropolitan Child Exploitation Task Force. Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is reviewing our employment and retail policies and procedures.”

Hodges appeared in court Wednesday on child pornography and voyeurism charges. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.