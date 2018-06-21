Fire chief fired after investigation involving alcohol, teenage girls at his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGALLS, Ind. -- The fire chief of a small town is at the center of an investigation.

Ingalls Fire Chief Brian Cushman has been fired after officials say two underage girls were drinking at his home.

A couple weekends ago, a relative allegedly showed up at Cushman’s home and found a 17-year-old outside and a 14-year-old girl inside passed out. The relative told investigators the younger teenager had an oxygen mask on her face and there were a handful of used oxygen tanks near her.

“They were drinking. Apparently, they had been consuming alcohol to the point where they lost consciousness and he was trying to resuscitate them,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Investigators tell CBS4 that an Ingalls volunteer firefighter showed up at Cushman’s home with another oxygen tank and the 14-year-old was revived. The volunteer firefighter has been suspended over the incident. When asked why Cushman didn’t call an ambulance, he allegedly told officials he was trying to fix the situation before it got to that point.

“There’s at least an allegation that there was the potential of misconduct and that merited an investigation by law enforcement agency, essentially that’s what we always do. It would be the same for anyone,” Cummings said.

An Ingalls police officer who responded allegedly didn’t file a police report. He was resigned over the incident. Cummings recommended Indiana State Police take over the case.

“Certainly, underage children at the fire chief’s house, unconscious, having to be revived, those are very concerning allegations and they need to be investigated,” Cummings said.

CBS4 did stop by Cushman’s home, but no one came to the door when we knocked. Ingalls Police and Fire Department declined to comment. The findings from the Indiana State Police investigation will be turned over to the Madison County prosecutor who will decide if charges will be filed.