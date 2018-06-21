× Dump truck spills load of human waste near Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – It’s really not how you want your day to go.

Drivers noticed something strange falling from the back of a dump truck on U.S. 50 near Brownstown, including Indiana State Police.

The offending material turned out to be poop—processed human waste that had fallen on the road thanks to an unsecured gate.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles from the Versailles District tweeted about the incident late Wednesday night.

“Today, troopers responded to U.S. 50 near Brownstown after a dump truck with an unsecured gate dumped processed human waste on a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway,” Wheeles wrote.

He added that the incident caused a brief inconvenience to traffic and that the company cleaned up after itself.

“The product was deemed environmentally safe,” Wheeles wrote.

Today, troopers responded to US 50 near Brownstown after a dump truck with an unsecured gate dumped processed human waste on a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway. Traffic was slowed briefly and the company cleaned up the lost load. The product was deemed environmentally safe. pic.twitter.com/OiE9CxxDst — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 21, 2018

It’s the second time this week that the sergeant has gotten a fair amount of attention on social media—although the “poop truck” hasn’t found nearly the reach of his tweet about the state’s “slowpoke law,” which has more than 30,000 retweets and 89,000 likes.