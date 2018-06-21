× Crews set to resume search for fisherman who reportedly fell into Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities plan to resume the search Friday morning for a fisherman who fell into Eagle Creek Thursday night.

The Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam at around 8 p.m. A group of people was fishing near the dam when a man reportedly fell in. The current carried him away.

The search was suspended around 9 p.m. due to bad weather. It resumed shortly after that as crews used sonar in hopes of locating the man. Authorities suspended the search around 10:30 p.m.

Crews also used boats and drones during the search effort. They turned off the water flow from the dam in order to lower the water level.