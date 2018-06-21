× Columbus police searching for marijuana owner: ‘Please help! My name is 10 pounds of weed’

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the owner of ten pounds of marijuana after it was shipped to a wrong address on Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, the department tweeted out a message from marijuana’s point of view.

It read:

Please help! My name is 10 Pounds of Weed. I am lost and looking for my owner. I was sent to the wrong address yesterday in Columbus and now the police have locked me up in the evidence room. Please get me out of here soon, you will need your ID. Thanks a bunch.”

Authorities estimated the marijuana being worth around $30,000.