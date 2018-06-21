× A wet Friday expected across central Indiana

The Wright Word for Friday is SHOWERS. We’ll have highs in the 80s with periods of rain and thunderstorms during the day

A stubborn area of low pressure will slowly move across the state this weekend and we’ll stay warm and humid with a daily chance for scattered storms through Sunday.

The clouds and rain will keep our high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Low pressure will move out of the area next week and a drier weather pattern will be with us.

Up to an inch of rain fell Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Friday night.

De sure to watch your kids around water this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday afternoon and evening.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

The first weekend of Summer will be a warm one.