Summer begins Thursday with scattered thunderstorms
Summer will begin Thursday at 6:07 a.m. Expect a high in the 80s with scattered t-storms developing during the day.
An approaching storm system will keep us warm and humid with a daily chance for scattered storms through the weekend.
So far this year we’ve had 10 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. During an average year we hit 90 or higher, 19 times.
The good news is that we’ll get a break from extreme heat over the next seven days.
FYI: Colts Camp is only a month away.
Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.
Scattered t-storms are likely Friday.
Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.
Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.
Highs will remain in the 80s through the weekend.
FYI: Colts Camp is only a month away.