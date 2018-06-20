Purdue’s new ‘fermentation’ minor to teach beer brewing

Posted 9:20 pm, June 20, 2018, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is teaming up with local microbreweries to teach students how to brew beer.

WLFI-TV reports that the classes will be part of a new minor that will be offered in fall through the school’s food sciences division.

Jean Jensen is a brewing chemist at Purdue. She says it’s important to teach the basics, like keeping brewing equipment spotlessly clean.

The minor requires 18 credits hours of classes. Students will learn about hops, malts and other fermentation topics. School officials say they may grow the minor into a full fermentation major in the future.

The university already works with People’s Brewing Co. to produce the Boiler Gold American pale ale.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s