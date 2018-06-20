× Purdue’s new ‘fermentation’ minor to teach beer brewing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is teaming up with local microbreweries to teach students how to brew beer.

WLFI-TV reports that the classes will be part of a new minor that will be offered in fall through the school’s food sciences division.

Jean Jensen is a brewing chemist at Purdue. She says it’s important to teach the basics, like keeping brewing equipment spotlessly clean.

The minor requires 18 credits hours of classes. Students will learn about hops, malts and other fermentation topics. School officials say they may grow the minor into a full fermentation major in the future.

The university already works with People’s Brewing Co. to produce the Boiler Gold American pale ale.