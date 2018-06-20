× New Castle women tried to sell baby raccoons to undercover conservation officer, court docs say

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Two New Castle women are accused of trying to sell baby raccoons to an undercover conservation officer, according to court documents.

Kristina N. Jasper, 30, and Breanna Michelle Stigall, 25, face multiple charges including illegal possession of raccoons and intentional illegal sale of wildlife.

The investigation into the two women began when police received a voice mail from the New Castle Henry County Humane Society informing them three baby raccoons were being offered for sale on Craigslist.

The officer texted Jasper and set up a time with her to meet to buy the raccoons.

When the conservation officer arrived at the designated meeting place, he found Jasper, Stigall, and Stigall’s mother Kimberly Davis bottle-feeding raccoons. Davis said she found the raccoons in a boat at Prairie Creek Marina.

Jasper and Stigall claimed to have experience raising raccoons, but the officer was unable to find any indication the applied for the necessary wild animal permits.

The officer asked the women if they knew whether the sale of wildlife is illegal, and they said, “Yes.”

An Indiana Conservation Officer arrived and seized the raccoons to transport them to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Jasper and Stigall were issued summonses for illegal possession of raccoons and illegal sale of wildlife.