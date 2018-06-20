× IPS to host community meeting on referendum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Public Schools will host a community meeting on Wednesday to share more information about their capital referendum plans.

The referendum question will be presented to voters in the IPS district during the General Election on Tuesday, November 6th.

The district is asking taxpayers for nearly $52 million dollars, which is a significant drop from the $200 million in additional property taxes the district was going to ask for during the May primary.

The district published a detailed list showing how the money would be spent.

Without these funds, administrators say they won’t be able to make necessary changes, including security improvements and building upgrades. They also said they may be forced to freeze teacher and employee compensation and reduce the quality of services for students with special needs.

According to IPS documents, a homeowner with property valued at $123,500 dollars would pay $1.33 a month, or just under $16 dollars a year for the capital referendum. The tax would only apply to property owners within the district. That figure includes the standard deduction, homestead deduction and mortgage deduction.

Those who would be affected have a chance to learn more at community meeting:

IPS Referendum Community Meeting

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Overcoming Church

2203 Columbia Ave. Indianapolis