INDOT working on pothole fix for I-465 on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say they have plans to temporarily fix a growing pothole problem on the southwest side of the I-465 loop.

For several weeks, several large potholes and patches of damaged pavement have been causing traffic backups on the interstate as drivers suddenly slow down to avoid damaging their tires.

“It’s like a war zone almost,” said Greenwood resident Kevin White. “I mean if you’re not paying attention to it, you’re just going to slam into somebody.”

The roughest spots are located in the southbound lanes of I-465, just past the I-70 airport exits, as drivers approach the Kentucky Avenue exit. Potholes have also opened up under the Mann Road overpass and other areas approaching the State Road 37 exit.

Rush hour traffic is brought to a near-halt each day as commuters swerve and slow down to miss the damaged pavement.

“You hit a pothole and somebody stops in front of you, you’ve got to be careful because you’re going to hit them,” said semi truck driver Brian Wilson.

“You know, after you work all day long and then you have to sit in traffic due to those potholes, it’s frustrating,” said fellow semi truck driver Jeremy Baker.

INDOT spokesperson Lamar Holliday says the department is aware of the problem, but maintenance crews have been very busy working on projects in other areas.

“We have been getting plenty of phone calls,” Holliday said. “A lot of folks have been getting on our social media, letting us know.”

Holliday says INDOT has resurfacing projects in the planning stages that will include the pothole-riddled area, but there is no current timeline for when those projects will start.

In the meantime, Holliday says he expects maintenance crews to start temporarily patching potholes in the problem area within the next week.

“I know people don’t like the words ‘be patient,’ but we’re asking you to be patient with us,” Holliday said. “We’re doing everything we can. We know this is a big problem and we’re going to do what we can to address it.”