IMPD takes to social media with hopes of solving 2012 murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are taking to social media to try and solve a murder committed six years ago.

Back in late September 2012, behind an east side garage, a woman made a grim discovery.

“The neighbors had heard gunshots the night before, but a lady was letting her dogs out and saw legs behind the garage,” said IMPD homicide detective Chris Craighill.

Those legs belonged to 22-year-old Timothy Barnett who had been shot to death. No arrests have ever been made.

This week, detective Craighill who has worked the case from the beginning, helped produce a YouTube video of the unsolved crime, which IMPD then shared on various social media platforms.

Investigators with the IMPD are always looking for new ways to reach out to the public to try to solve unsolved crimes with the goal of bringing some families long overdue justice.

“We need to show community we haven’t forgotten, whether someone that lost their life the night before or 5 or 6 years down the line, it’s something that’s still fresh on our minds,” said IMPD officer Jim Gillespie.

In Barnett’s case, investigators believe he was picked near 36th and Meridian by people he knew in a black Jeep and then driven to Dequincy Street, where the murder took place.

Unfortunately, the witnesses in that Jeep have not been helpful.

“I’ve talked to those people and they haven’t been very forthcoming,” said Craighill. “It’s makes it frustrating for the family and frustrating for us.”

Barnett, known as Junior, was the father of a girl who is now almost 10 years old and has had to grow up without her dad.

Police say cases like that are the reason they’re always looking for fresh ways to produce their own in-house videos and share those unsolved stories.

“We just try to help bring that case to light if it’s unsolved,” said Gillespie. “Any way we can get the most eyes on it that we can and hopefully encourage someone to come forward with critical information, we’re going to do that.”

Anyone with information on any unsolved murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.