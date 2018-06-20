Greensburg man arrested after police find explosive device in neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBURG, Ind. – Police arrested a Greensburg man after finding an explosive device in a neighborhood.

On Sunday morning, a concerned citizen called police to report a suspicious looking package near South Broadway Street. When detectives showed up, they found a nylon-type bag with explosive contents inside of it.

For hours, police officers, firefighters and bomb squad techs blocked off parts of the street.

“I just had everyone stay in the front of the house so if it did go off there were several walls between us and back there even though my car was only about 10 feet away from it,” said Donald Schiff, a witness.

Police tracked the device back to 22-year-old Aaron Land. Investigators believe Land intended for the device to be delivered to someone he knows who lives a few blocks away.

“(I’m) wondering why anybody would do anything like that around here,” said Jim Preuss, a witness.

The device never detonated and has been sent off to a lab for testing.

Land has been charged with possession of a destructive device, which is a felony.