Death investigation underway on east side

Posted 1:17 pm, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 01:49PM, June 20, 2018

Photo from the scene on June 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a person was found dead in at a residence on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of East 20th Street, east of North Franklin Road, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a deceased female inside the residence.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

