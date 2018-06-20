4-year-old who beat cancer gets shopping spree thanks to Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A local 4-year-old boy earned a shopping spree while fighting for his life.

Xander Gwinn was diagnosed with metastatic neuroblastoma when he was about a year and a half. It's a neurological cancer that's apparently one of the most painful that you can have as a child.

So, Make-A-Wish got him a cape and a limo ride to The Toy Pit to take his pick of the entire store. Xander’s dad, Cory, watched proudly.

Maybe he learned it from his idols, but Xander took down metastatic neuroblastoma like a comic book villain.

“He went through multiple different surgeries to get out the tumor that was in his neck,” said Cory. “He got a little medal that he still holds onto. Now, he runs around telling everybody I’m the kid that beat cancer.”

The kid who beat cancer is now full of life.