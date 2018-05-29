PHOTOS | Inspirational sidewalk chalk messages greet Noblesville students

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Students and staff in need of a boost certainly got one Tuesday morning.

As students returned to Noblesville High School, they found inspirational messages written in chalk on the sidewalks.

Noblesville students are returning to school following the Friday shooting at Noblesville West Middle School that left a student and teacher wounded. A male student was detained.

Noblesville police said Monday that they would have extra officers at every elementary, middle and high school location to help students and staff feel more at ease. Counselors will also be available for those who want to talk about Friday’s shooting.

Noblesville West Middle School will remain closed, but counselors will be available there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the messages scrawled in chalk include: