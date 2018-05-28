× OUCC doesn’t support IPL’s request for large rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – State regulators representing Indiana utility customers don’t support Indianapolis Power & Light’s request for a sizable rate increase.

The utility proposed a $96.7 million rate increase, but the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) recommends a significantly smaller increase of $4.9 million for IPL’s 490,000 customers.

The OUCC, which outlined its recommendations Thursday, has spent six months studying IPL’s request for a rate hike.

The OUCC said there was “no justification for the size” of the IPL’s request, pointing to its analysis of IPL’s proposal and the utility’s rate increase two years ago.

“Our careful analysis of the data shows that the utility already has nearly ample revenue to provide safe, reliable service to its central Indiana customers while providing appropriate returns to shareholders,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine.

IPL wants to increase its “fixed charge” from $17 to $27 a month, a 59% hike. Instead, the OUCC proposed a flat, monthly customer charge of $11.25 per residential customer. The agency will also recommend that IPL keep its monthly charge for small businesses at $30; IPL wants to raise it to $40.

IPL also wants to increase its energy charge, which is based on how much electricity customers use.

IPL said it needed the increase to pay for capital investments like the new natural gas plant in Morgan County, but the OUCC said staff reductions and tax breaks from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act made the increase unnecessary.

The OUCC received more than 2,700 written comments from IPL customers on the matter. More than 60 IPL customers spoke at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s field hearings.

IPL has the chance for rebuttal testimony on June 21 with an IURC evidentiary hearing set for July 16. The commission is expected to make its final decision later this year.