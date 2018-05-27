SCHEDULE | 2018 Indianapolis 500 at IMS

Posted 6:45 am, May 27, 2018, by

The field for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 pull out of pit lane to start the final practice during Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Photo courtesy: IndyCar Series/James Black)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s finally here–the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500!

Ed Carpenter will lead the field after winning his third career Indy 500 pole. Public gates opened at 6 a.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Race Day:

  • 5 a.m.-noon: Ticket and Credential Office Open
  • 6 a.m.: Public Gates Open
  • 6 a.m.-12:19 p.m.: IMS Midway Open
  • 7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open
  • 7:15-8:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Attlas Performance Begins
  • 8 a.m.: Parade of Bands
  • 8:30 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins
  • 8:40 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 1 – 4th Street
  • 8:50 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza
  • 8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway
  • 9 a.m.: 500 Festival Princess Parade Laps
  • 9 a.m.: Snake Pit – GRIZ Performance Begins
  • 9:15-10:30 a.m.: Celebrity Red Carpet – Pagoda Plaza
  • 9:25 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate
  • 10:05 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” performed by Purdue University Band
  • 10:28 a.m.: Deadmau5 lands in Turn 1 with Green Flag in IU Health Helicopter
  • 10:35 a.m.: Green Flag Guests (Deadmau5, Chris Hemsworth) Lap to Yard of Bricks
  • 10:35 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers Laps
  • 10:43 a.m.: Deadmau5 and Chris Hemsworth Green Flag Handoff, Trackside Stage
  • 10:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Diplo Performance Begins
  • 10:54 a.m.: Dan Gurney Tribute Lap
  • 10:55 a.m.: Historic Race Car Laps
  • 11:01-11:06 a.m.: Fastrax Parachute Team Demonstration
  • 11:34 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
  • 11:43 a.m.: Military March
  • 11:46 a.m.: “America the Beautiful” performed by Indiana National Guard Military Trio
  • 11:48 a.m.: Military Address delivered by General Joseph Lengyel, U.S. Air Force
  • 11:53 a.m.: Presentation of Colors
  • 11:53 a.m.: Invocation delivered by Archbishop Charles Thompson, Diocese of Indianapolis
  • 11:55 a.m.: “Taps”
  • 11:57 a.m.: “God Bless America” performed by Jon McLaughlin
  • Noon: National Anthem performed by Kelly Clarkson
  • 12:02 p.m.: Flyover, U.S. Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber, Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri
  • 12:04 p.m.: “Drivers, to your Cars” – Nick Goepper
  • 12:11 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison
  • 12:11 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines”
  • 12:18 p.m.: Green Flag for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, waved by Chris Hemsworth
  • 12:20 p.m.: Snake Pit – Axwell & Ingrosso Performance Begins
  • 2 p.m.: Snake Pit – Deadmau5 Performance Begins
  • 3:30 p.m.: Snake Pit Gates Close

TICKETS: General Admission: $40. Kids 15 and under are free with an adult with a general admission ticket. General admission tickets do not include grandstand access, only infield viewing mounds.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (6 a.m.-checkered flag): All gates open.

STANDS OPEN: All mounds open (general admission), all stands open (reserved).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: All lots open, prepaid only, sold out. All ADA parking is prepaid and is sold out.

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., $40 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.