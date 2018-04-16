City of Carmel demands answers for development project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – The City of Carmel is demanding answers about a major project that's been shrouded in mystery.

The land at 96th Street and Spring Mill Road is owned by Ambrose Property Group. The City of Carmel, like many neighbors, is requesting a detailed plan from Ambrose.

In a statement, city officials said:

"Just as we handle all rezones of property, the City of Carmel needs to see a detailed development plan for the property, especially one so near a residential area. They don’t have a chance of obtaining a rezone without a clear and transparent explanation of what they intend to do."

Neighbors who live on the Marion and Hamilton-County line said they've also been trying to get more details about the project, only to be left in the dark.

"They really weren’t answering any of our questions about who is the end user, have you done traffic studies, have you talked to the FAA about helicopter ports?," asked resident Bill Cummings.

St. Vincent confirms they plan to buy the land from Ambrose Property Group. The developer said in a statement:

"We are in the very early stages of this project and fully expect to provide additional development details regarding the proposal as the request moves through the city’s Plan Commission. Our current focus is to rezone the property to allow for maximum flexibility in the future. This is a lengthy process, and we look forward to continued engagement with Carmel officials, appropriate governing bodies, neighbors and other stakeholders."

The plans would likely include a brand new $1 billion hospital complex with four parking garages, nine buildings, a roundabout, and walking bridges.

Neighbors like Cummings said their concerns are traffic, water runoff from parking garages, and lower property values.

"The people that are going to be substantially hurt have no say in what’s happening," Cummings said.

A meeting originally scheduled for April 17 has been rescheduled for May 15. The City of Carmel may move the meeting to a different building to accommodate a potentially large crowd.

Regarding the project, St. Vincent officials said the property group is communicating with neighbors. Hospital officials said in a statement: