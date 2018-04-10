× Backups on Keystone Avenue after crash during commute in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – Emergency crews are on the scene as police investigate a multi-car crash in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the crash happened at Keystone and 106th Street. Drivers should expect delays.

According the Carmel Police Department, three cars were stopped in slow traffic on southbound Keystone. A fourth car didn’t realize the traffic was slow and caused a chain-reaction crash that spilled into the northbound side.

Northbound Keystone was open to traffic while southbound traffic was getting around on the shoulder.

Police said those involved were checked at the scene. No injuries were reported.