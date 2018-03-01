Western Boone student was in back seat, wearing seat belt when she was killed in head-on crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. – A student at Western Boone Jr. - Sr. High School died in a head-on crash this morning while traveling with two other students to J. Everitt Light Vocational School.

Deputies were dispatched to a two-car crash in the area of County Road 250 West and State Road 32 just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Western Boone High School student Lance Michael Oldham, 18, was driving a 2007 white Ford Focus to J. Everitt Light Vocational School with two other students, 18-year-old Sydney Foster and 17-year-old Alissa Melton.

Police said a 2003 gray Acura, driven by Lichin Liu in the westbound lane, crossed over into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons and struck the Ford Focus head on.

Foster, who was seated in the rear of the Ford Focus and wearing seatbelt, was transported from the scene. She was later pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital. Melton was hospitalized and suffered several broken bones. Oldham and Liu were also transported for medical treatment.

The accident is still under investigation by the Boone County F.A.C.T team. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved at this time.

The high school issued the following statement, saying Sydney touched many lives with her outgoing personality and infectious smile:

Western Boone Jr. - Sr. High School suffered a tragic loss this morning. Sydney Foster, a member of the senior class, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. As a lifelong resident of the Western Boone community, Sydney touched many lives with her outgoing personality and infectious smile. She was a 4-year member of the varsity girls’ soccer team and an active member of 4-H. Counselors, clergy, mental health professionals, and local law enforcement are at the school to assist students and staff with the grieving process. Sydney will be sadly missed by the entire Western Boone community. We ask that everyone keep the Foster family in your thoughts and prayers.

On Thursday evening, the school corporation confirmed that a scholarship is being established in Foster's name through the Western Boone Education Foundation.

