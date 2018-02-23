Vehicle hits security barrier near White House, woman apprehended

Posted 4:01 pm, February 23, 2018
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A passenger car sits at a security barrier it appears to have struck near the White House in Washington, DC, February 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– A passenger vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House on Friday, according to the Secret Service, though it didn’t breach the secure complex that surrounds the executive mansion.

The Secret Service said the driver of the vehicle was female and was immediately apprehended by uniformed officers.

The incident occurred at 17th and E streets NW in Washington, on the west side of the White House complex.

President Donald Trump is at the White House, having just completed talks and a news conference with his Australian counterpart.

