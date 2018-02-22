Katherin

Posted 2:00 pm, February 22, 2018, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Katherin

Name: Katherin

Age: 32

City you reside: Indianapolis

Party affiliation: Democrat

Who did you vote for in the 2016 presidential election? Hillary Clinton

Do you watch the news? If so, do you prefer local or national news? Both

How many hours a day do you spend consuming news? 30 minutes-1.5 hours

Will you vote to reelect Trump? No

Describe yourself in 2-3 sentences: Having grown up in a household where politics was always a topic at the dinner table, I have always had an interest in it and decided to major in political science in college. In 2016, I had the privilege to work on the Gregg for Governor campaign, where I managed lieutenant governor candidate Christina Hale’s campaign, working on everything from fundraising to voter outreach. Currently I stay involved by volunteering for various political campaigns and serving as the Vice President of Marion County Young Democrats and Secretary of the Indiana Democratic Party, 5th Congressional District.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.