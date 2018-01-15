× Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana Monday with another blast of snow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday as another round of snow hits central Indiana.

Some areas will get between 2 and 4 inches of snow by Monday night. Early Monday morning, many area roads are covered with snow. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destination this morning.

Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue throughout the day.

Keep up with live updates on the snow from CBS4 with our live blog below: