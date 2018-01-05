Click here for delays and closings

Indy sledding hills you need to see for yourself this winter!

Posted 6:47 pm, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, January 17, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Looking for a fun new place to sled in Indy this winter? Look no further!

Indy Parks and Recreation offers a variety of winter activities to enjoy.

Check out the list below to discover where you can sled, ski, and ice skate around town:

Sledding

  • Brookside Park: ​3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.
  • Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.
  • Ellenberger Park: ​5301 E. St. Clair Ave.
  • Garfield Park: 2450 S. Shelby St.
  • Paul Ruster Park: 11300 E. Prospect St.
  • Rhodius Park: 1001 S. Belmont St.
  • ​Southeastway Park: 5621 S. Carroll Rd.

*Sledding is allowed at the parks from dawn to dusk

Skiing

  • Eagle Creek Park: 7840 W. 56th St.
  • Northwestway Park: 5253 W. 62nd St.
  • Southeastway Park Trails: 5624 S. Carroll Rd.

Ice skating, hockey and broom ball

  • Perry Park: 451 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis

Click here for sledding safety tips!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.