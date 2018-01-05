Indy sledding hills you need to see for yourself this winter!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Looking for a fun new place to sled in Indy this winter? Look no further!

Indy Parks and Recreation offers a variety of winter activities to enjoy.

Check out the list below to discover where you can sled, ski, and ice skate around town:

Sledding

Brookside Park: ​3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.

Ellenberger Park: ​5301 E. St. Clair Ave.

Garfield Park: 2450 S. Shelby St.

Paul Ruster Park: 11300 E. Prospect St.

Rhodius Park: 1001 S. Belmont St.

​Southeastway Park: 5621 S. Carroll Rd.

*Sledding is allowed at the parks from dawn to dusk

Skiing

Eagle Creek Park: 7840 W. 56th St.

Northwestway Park: 5253 W. 62nd St.

Southeastway Park Trails: 5624 S. Carroll Rd.

Ice skating, hockey and broom ball

Perry Park: 451 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis

Click here for sledding safety tips!