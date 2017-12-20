× Authorities, citizen save 22-year-old woman from burning car after head-on collision

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Members from law enforcement and an unknown citizen helped save a life Tuesday after a head-on collision in rural Hamilton County.

Police were called to SR 38 east of 226th St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the report of a two-vehicle crash. A green 2014 Chevy Cruze, driven by Joseph McNutt, 30, of Sheridan, was westbound on SR 38 when he crossed the center line.

The Cruze struck a 2003 Honda Civic, driven by Danielle Johns, 22, of Sheridan, head-on as it was traveling eastbound on SR 38. Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and Johns’ Civic was on fire.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter was one of the first people on the scene. Carter, along with Eric Gifford from Sheridan Fire, Michael Foote from Sheridan P.D. and an unknown citizen reportedly pulled Johns out of her car seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames.

They only were able to move her six feet from the car before it the full blaze.

McNutt was taken by ground ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital and Johns was taken by air ambulance to Methodist Hospital.

Toxicology test results for alcohol and drugs are pending at this time. Both drivers suffered broken bones and other injuries from the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Crash Team. Anyone with information regarding the collision should call the team at 317-773-1282.