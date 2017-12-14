Click here for delays and closings

We have two cold days ahead of us before we return to the 40s with rain chances this weekend

Posted 6:27 am, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27AM, December 14, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The winds are dying down this morning, which will make it feel  more pleasant today, however due to the northerly wind, temperatures will remain below average. Expect high temperatures to be around the freezing point with light winds and a cloud/sun mix.  A passing flurry is possible, but no accumulation is expected.

If you're planning on tailgating before the Colts game tonight, expect temperatures in the low 30s between 4-5 p.m. downtown. We'll drop into the upper 20s by 7 p.m. and as you're leaving Lucas Oil Stadium around 11 p.m., we'll be in the mid 20s.

Today and tomorrow we'll be below average with highs in the 30s.  Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s this weekend. Saturday will be dry and breezy. Spotty light rain showers will be possible on Sunday.

That storm will approach from the south. Rain totals should be 0.25" or less.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s for the first half of next week!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.