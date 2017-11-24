× Incomplete Black Friday tweet from McDonald’s goes viral

Whoever wrote it didn’t finish their thought before posting—and the internet was lovin’ it.

McDonald’s sent a tweet out ahead of Black Friday that clearly wasn’t ready for prime time. The incomplete message said, “Black Friday **** Need copy and link****.”

It was sent out in the early morning hours of Black Friday. Did the fast-food chain have a deal for Black Friday shoppers? Was it going to remind people to grab a breakfast sandwich and coffee before heading out to stores?

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

We’ll never know because the tweet—clearly intended as a placeholder—was never finished. The message was posted on the @McDonaldsCorp verified Twitter account.

Twitter, as expected, had some fun with the message at McDonald’s expense. The company did respond to its own goof a few hours later:

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

And here’s some of the reaction on Twitter:

someone's not paying their marketing interns — the great british very fake-off (@VeryFakePhil) November 24, 2017

This will probably get more awareness than their originally planned tweet… — Musa Tariq (@MusaTariq) November 24, 2017

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit ..? — Merrion-Duncan Jones (@Merrion) November 24, 2017

Social media managers reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/38cwM4wdNR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

I mean, it is a verified account… Decide for yourself. They're definitely right about Trump thoughhttps://t.co/8AIE5XotmY — Ezra DF (@ezradf) November 24, 2017

And, of course, Wendy’s–almost always on point with its social media game–couldn’t resist chiming in: