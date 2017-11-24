Quiet and mild Black Friday ahead with sunshine continuing throughout the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a quiet Black Friday across central Indiana along with above average temperatures. We'll see plenty of sunshine across the state today, with a breeze from the south at 10-15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon.

The Circle of Lights is tonight and temperatures will be quite mild for the event this evening. Temperatures between 6-8pm will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, along with dry conditions.

Overnight a cold front will cross central Indiana. We will not see any precipitation from this front, however a brief increase of cloud cover on Saturday morning will be possible.

Those clouds won't last all day. Temperatures will fall through the 40s Saturday afternoon with increasing sunshine for the afternoon hours. Sunday will be picture perfect but slightly colder.

If you're headed to the Colts game this Sunday, the weather will be great for tailgating and heading in and out of Lucas Oil on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will turn pretty mild early next week before rain chances increase for the middle of the week.