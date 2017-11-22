Click here for delays and closings

Nick Carter ‘shocked’ by singer’s rape claim

Posted 1:05 pm, November 22, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

NEW YORK— Nick Carter says he’s “shocked and saddened” by accusations made by a singer who said he raped her about 15 years ago.

Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream wrote in a blog post earlier this month that she was “forced to engage in an act against my will.” She said the Backstreet Boy took her virginity when she was 18 and he was 22.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” Carter said in a statement released Wednesday. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Dream was signed to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records in the earlier 2000s and produced the hit “He Loves U Not.” Schuman wrote that Carter invited her to his apartment and assaulted her against her will. She said she “felt scared and trapped. He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave.”

She said she tried to speak up after the incident, but that she didn’t “have the money, the clout or access to an attorney who was powerful enough to stand up against my abuser’s legal counsel.”

“I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story. We are stronger in numbers,” she wrote.

Carter said Wednesday “this is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later.”

“It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm,” he said.

The Backstreet Boys launched a residency in Las Vegas this year and have concert planned for next year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.