CBS4 Reads program visits two area schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Frank Mickens and Rachel Bogle stopped by area schools this week for CBS4 Reads.

Frank went to Carl Wilde Elementary, where he read to five classes of second graders. They had some great questions, asking Frank about his work shift (3 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and what he does at the station (anchoring, writing and reporting).

He read Really, Rapunzel Needed a Haircut, a twist on the classic Rapunzel fairy tale.

Rachel went to Jonathan Jennings Elementary to visit second graders there. She read Clifford’s Thanksgiving Visit and I Know an Old Woman Who Swallowed a Pie.

If you’d like CBS4 to come to your school, you can make a request here.