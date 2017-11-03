Local church hosts prom night for adults with special needs

A local church is helping a group that’s often marginalized have an unforgettable night. Traders point Christian Church is hosting their fourth annual prom for adults with special needs tonight.

Traders Point Special Needs Director Wendy Wilken said the idea to host prom was brought to her about four years ago by another church that hosts a similar event each year.

The first year they hosted prom, they had about 150 guests and 500 volunteers. This year, more than 1,400 volunteers will help 500 guests with special needs experience the glitz and glamour of prom night. In fact, the event has expanded so much, it’s now at two locations: the northwest campus in Whitestown and the north campus in Carmel.

“We want to show our friends with special needs and their families how much Jesus loves them. We want to give our all to serve and love them over the top just as Jesus does,” Wilken told CBS4.

Guests are greeted to a paparazzi grand entrance before meeting up their hosts with whom they will spend the night dancing, playing games, singing karaoke, and eating snacks.

Wilken said guests’ reactions have been a combination of “shock, awe, and surprise” throughout the years. “Guests love all the options and the fact that they can be the center of attention. Caregivers are overwhelmed with the love, grace and compassion shown toward their loved one,” Wilken said.

Registration for guests and volunteers is closed for this year’s prom, but if you or someone you know wants to attend or volunteer at prom next year, check tpcc.org/prom for the latest updates. The event is open to everyone in the greater Indianapolis area.