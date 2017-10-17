Click here for delays and closings

Man crashes into utility pole, tree during chase in Johnson County

Posted 11:47 am, October 17, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:05PM, October 17, 2017
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities say a pursuit through Johnson and Marion counties ended with a suspect crashing a truck into a tree Tuesday afternoon.

The incident started when a sheriff’s deputy was called to a possible burglary in progress on East Main Street in Greenwood.

While heading to the home, the deputy was told the complainant’s dog had found a white male suspect in camouflage behind a garage and had chased him, according to an affidavit. The suspect then reportedly ran into a nearby cornfield.

Photo courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Authorities were advised that the suspect was seen traveling in a silver Ford truck on I-65 north. The deputy was able to catch up to the suspect along County Line Road.

During a pursuit, the suspect threw items out of the vehicle and pointed a revolver at the deputy, according to court documents.

“At one point here on Arlington, the individual displayed a firearm to the officers that were chasing him holding it up indicating that he had a firearm,”  Sheriff Doug cox said.

The truck eventually struck a utility pole, breaking it at the base and causing the lines to fall, leading to an explosion. The vehicle continued north on Arlington Avenue, made a sharp left and crashed into a tree, an affidavit says.

Once more officers made it to the scene, responders were able to pull the suspect out of the vehicle. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found inside the suspects’ car.

Officers believe the man shot himself at the end of the pursuit. First aid was provided before transporting the suspect to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released the name of the suspect and it’s unclear at this time what charges he may be facing.

“A lot of questions and we don’t have the answers yet as to why. Number one why he’s in the back of the house, or why he may have taken his own life at the end of the pursuit,” Cox said.

