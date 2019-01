Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- CBS4 This Morning's Rachel Bogle paid a visit to second graders at Raymond Brandes Elementary this week.

She read three books to students in Mrs. Kitchen's class on Wednesday as part of the CBS4 Reads program.

Rachel said the students were "full of great questions" and noted that the teacher's "selfie game" was definitely on point!

If you’d like CBS4 Reads to come to your school, you can submit a request here