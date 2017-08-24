Click here for delays and closings

Police arrest Indiana pastor on prostitution charges

Posted 8:08 am, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41AM, August 24, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana pastor was arrested on Wednesday following a prostitution sting, WNDU reports.

Jim Irwin, 68, was arrested on Wednesday shortly before noon. He faces preliminary charges of providing prostitution, patronizing a prostitute, dealing a controlled substance, and dealing a substance represented as a controlled substance.

As of Thursday morning, he is in the Marhsall County Jail on a $60,000 cash bond.

Irwin is the director of Care and Share Ministries in Marshall County, WNDU reports. There was a sign outside of the front door of the non-profit organization on Wednesday that read “Care and Share office is closed due to illness.” The organization is faith-based and aids families in crisis, according to the Care and Share website. Irwin is listed on the website as “Reverend.”

One of Irwin’s family members told WNDU that he and his wife are retired pastors.

According to Irwin’s LinkedIn account he was also an associate pastor at Maple Grove United Methodist Church in South Bend under the leadership of the senior pastor who is also his wife. A spokesperson for the church says he was not a pastor there, but his wife was until last year.

His LinkedIn says he also served as the pastor at Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.