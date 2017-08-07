Young girl loses leg after jumping onto moving train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- An 11-year-old girl has lost her leg after an accident involving a train Monday afternoon on Indianapolis' west side.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. between Holt Road and South Lynhurst Drive, behind Garden City Elementary School said The Wayne Township Fire Department (WTFD).

The victim, a young girl in elementary school, was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition. Witnesses said she tried to jump onto the ladder of a slow moving train. Her foot got caught, and she was dragged down the tracks.

Officials are crediting IMPD Sgt. Matt Morgan's quick thinking and care for the girl. They say his actions may have saved her life. Sgt. Morgan had to cross a creek then go up a steep hill to access the girl.

When medics arrived, they found the victim with Sgt. Morgan and an adult family member WTFD said. The area is not easily accessible, and first responders initially had a hard time getting to the scene.

WTFD said the child was communicating with first responders on the scene. According to the IMPD incident report, the accident resulted in the amputation of one of the girl's legs.

"It's not a place where anyone should be spending time, whether a child or adult, around railroad tracks. They sometimes can be a popular place for children to congregate and play, but we absolutely know that's an unsafe situation," said WTFD Public Information Officer Michael Pruitt. "Just stay off the railroad tracks, don't use them at any crossing point. There's proper places to do that crossing."

Pruitt said the trains take time to stop, but he wasn't sure how fast the train was going. CSX officials are assisting in the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

"We hope that everything works out well for her as she starts now through the recovery process in the care for the folks at Riley," said Pruitt.

CSX issued the following statement: