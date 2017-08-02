× Officials struggle to identify body found in Lafayette ditch

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A coroner says an anthropologist is being called in to examine a badly decomposed body that was found in a Lafayette drainage ditch.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt says an autopsy wasn’t able to determine the man’s age or race and didn’t determine a clear cause of death.

Avolt says the recent warm, humid weather made it difficult to pinpoint how long the man had been dead before the body was found Monday afternoon by a surveying crew in a business and retail area on Lafayette’s south side.

Avolt says authorities weren’t aware of any missing men from the area. She says she’s awaiting the results of toxicology tests in the coming weeks.