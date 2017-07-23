× Noblesville man arrested for OWI after golf cart hits pedestrians at Brickyard 400, four injured

UPDATE (July 26, 2018)– In a plea deal, Colonious Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of causing a serious injury while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and all other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to 545 days in community corrections, with four days of jail credit and 365 days suspended. He’ll have to pay $1,705 in fines.

He will also undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment, if necessary, while on probation.

Original story:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A golf cart struck several pedestrians attending the Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

Authorities arrested a 40-year-old man, identified as Noblesville resident Colonious Thomas, for an OWI following the incident.

Police say it happened inside the tunnel closest to Turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Public safety officials say four people were transported to Methodist Hospital and two patients were treated for minor injuries at the track’s Infield Care Center.

Police have identified four of the victims, Randall Wood, 56, Kimberly Rastatter, 46, Tiane Lane, 24, and Elizabeth Grosenbacher, 52. Grosenbacher and Wood were listed in stable and fair condition as of Tuesday. Lane and Rastatter have been discharged.