× Police make arrest in connection with 2017 murder of man whose body was found in dumpster

UPDATE: David Rojas was found guilty of murder on April 9, 2019. Sentencing is set for May 1 at 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have made in arrest in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in an east side apartment dumpster last February.

David Rojas, 48, is charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Jose Garcia-Lopez, 35, on February 18, 2017.

Officers first began investigating Garcia-Lopez’s death when someone reported blood outside the dumpster at the Spanish Oak Apartments in the 3600 block of Wingate Court.

According to the coroner, he died of blunt force trauma of the head and multiple stab wounds of the neck and trunk of the body.

Rojas is currently in the Marion County Jail.