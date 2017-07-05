Highs in the mid 80s with spotty late day showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Wednesday everyone! Temperatures will once again be seasonal in the mid 80s this afternoon.

A low pressure system spinning over Missouri will increase our cloud cover today. Expect another afternoon with spotty rain and thunderstorms. They will be short-lived and a lot of areas will remain dry.

Free family fun at Canal Nights tonight! Just an isolated shower possible with temperatures in the 80s.

More rain is on the way through the end of the work week. Behind a cold front cooler and drier air arrives this weekend, meaning low humidity! Rain chances go up again on Tuesday.