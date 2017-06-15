× Pennsylvania man sentenced to 19 years after engaging in sex with Zionsville girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for reportedly engaging in sex with a 14-year-old girl in Zionsville.

Sean Donnelly was arrested in a Zionsville park on July 9, 2015 after he drove from Pennsylvania. He reportedly met with the girl before on July 2 in Zionsville and had sexual relations with the victim.

According to court documents, Donnelly and the girl met in an online chat room in February of 2015.

“Mr. Donnelly will spend the next 19 years of his life inside the walls of a federal prison as a sex offender,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “One of the top priorities of this office is to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Donnelly reportedly must serve 20 years of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and pay a $5,000 fine.

The Zionsville Police Department and the FBI investigated this case.