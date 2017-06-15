× Car ends up on its side after crash on I-65 in Johnson County

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Drivers encountered high water on I-65 southbound in Johnson County, with one car ending on its side early Thursday morning.

The high water led to slow traffic between the Greenwood and County Line Road exits.

Police responded to a single-car crash at that location. Investigators said the car ran over a puddle, hit the guard rail and then rolled over. The driver, the only person in the car, was checked for injuries at the scene and released.

A clogged drain was to blame for the high water on the road. INDOT crews cleared the clog after the crash, and water began receding.

Indiana State Police said the crash serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down, especially when it’s raining outside. They should also be aware in construction zones, where traffic patterns may shift.